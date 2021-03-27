Ban of Gatherings on Public Road to Prevent Violation of State of Health Emergency Measures (Local Authorities)

The Wilaya of the region of Rabat-Salé-Kénitra has announced the ban of gatherings on the public road to avoid any violation of the state of health emergency measures.

Following news on social networks regarding the intention of the "National coordination of State-registered nurses who have spent a two-year training” to organize a national protest march on Saturday March 27 at 10:00 am in front of the parliament before heading to the headquarters of the Ministry of Health, and given the epidemiological situation facing the country due to the COVID-19 pandemic and preventive measures taken by the government in this regard, including the extension of the state of health emergency until April 10, 2021, local authorities announce the ban of any gathering on the public road to avoid violation of the measures of the state of health emergency, the Wilaya points out in a release.

MAP 26 March 2021