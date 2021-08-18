CDC Africa: Anti-Covid Vaccine Manufacturing in Morocco to Help Fight Pandemic on Continent

The manufacturing of the anti-covid vaccine in Morocco will "certainly" help fight the pandemic in Africa, said Tuesday in Rabat, director of the African Union Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC Africa), Dr. John Nkengasong.

"I have learned that in a few months Morocco will start manufacturing vaccines. This will certainly help in the fight against Covid-19 in the Kingdom, but also at the continental level," he told the press at the end of his talks with Minister of Foreign Affairs, African Cooperation and Moroccans Abroad, Nasser Bourita.

Nkengasong also praised the scale of the vaccination campaign in Morocco, "which has already vaccinated more than 45% of the population, making it the first country in Africa to have really high coverage, comparable to what we have seen in European countries".

He also expressed CDC Africa's "support" for all the actions carried out by the Kingdom to fight Covid-19 at the local and continental levels, mentioning, in this regard, the donations granted last year by Morocco to about twenty African countries to help them fight the pandemic.

The director of CDC Africa stressed that his visit to the Kingdom aims to discuss ways to enable African countries to benefit from the Moroccan experience in this field.

CDC Africa is a specialized technical institution of the African Union, established to support the public health initiatives of member states and strengthen the capacity of their public health institutions to detect, prevent, control and respond rapidly and effectively to disease threats.

MAP 17 August 2021