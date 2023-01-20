Competition Law: Presentation in Rabat of Database of European Case Law

The outline of a database of European case law on competition law was presented Thursday at the headquarters of the High Council of the Judiciary in Rabat, at the initiative of the Competition Council.

This meeting, held in the presence of first president of the Court of Cassation, president of the Supreme Council of the Judiciary (CSPJ), Mohamed Abdennabaoui, and president of the Hellenic Competition Commission, Ioannis Lianos, aims to present a legal and jurisdictional database on competition law.

This action is part of a twinning that the Competition Council, under the supervision of the Ministry of Finance, has signed with the European Union and in which three countries are participating, namely Greece, Poland and Italy, said chairman of the Competition Council, Ahmed Rahhou, in a statement to the press on the sidelines of this meeting.

For Rahhou, this cooperation framework aims to strengthen the legal aspect of the work of the council and to constitute a database of all European case law on competition law, insofar as hundreds of judgments will be made available to the council and the judicial authority so as to support the Moroccan decisions on the matter on a very rich database, given the fact that the Moroccan law is quite close to what applies at the level of European countries.

The purpose, he added, is to promote a good reading of competition law, a reading that is likely to consolidate the visibility of the rule of law in Morocco, to protect investors and consumers and to make the Moroccan economy more attractive for investment.

Lianos, also a member of the OECD Competition Committee, said in a similar statement that the purpose of this meeting is to present part of the project developed in collaboration with the Competition Council in the framework of the European twinning, in order to establish a platform with a database encompassing the European judgments in competition matters.

For the president of the Hellenic Competition Commission, the purpose of this initiative is to generate a wealth of information for Moroccan judges in charge of the application of competition law in order to draw inspiration and benefit from European case law in the field of competition law, while taking into account the Moroccan specificity.

This is likely to strengthen the legal security for investors, through a predictable legal system, with legal rules consistent with European legislation, which will have a positive impact on investment in Morocco, he noted.

Secretary general of the Supreme Council of the Judiciary, El Mustapha Lebzar, welcomed the holding of this meeting to present the broad outlines of this database of European jurisprudence that is part of the cooperation between the two institutions.

MAP: 20 January 2023