COP28: Morocco, Ethiopia Join Forces to Create International Coalition for Sustainable Energy Access

The Kingdom of Morocco and the Federal Democratic Republic of Ethiopia signed, on Wednesday on the sidelines of COP28 in Dubai, a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) for the creation of a Coalition for Sustainable Energy Access (CSEA).

This memorandum of understanding, signed by the Ministry of Energy Transition and Sustainable Development (MTEDD) and the Moroccan Agency for Sustainable Energy (Masen) on the Moroccan side, and by the Ministry of Water and Energy (MoWE) on the Ethiopian side, aims to provide a framework for relations between the parties, and to define the terms and conditions of their cooperation with a view to establishing a CSEA.

The signing of this MoU is recognition of the Kingdom of Morocco's long-standing commitment, at the highest level, to South-South cooperation, particularly with African countries, aimed at advocating active solidarity to meet the challenges of climate change and sustainable development.

The MoU, signed by Minister of Energy Transition and Sustainable Development, Leila Benali, Ethiopian Minister of Water and Energy, Habtamu Itefa Geleta, and Tarik Hamane, on behalf of MASEN, also stipulates that the new entity be inclusive, open to all UN member countries, with flexible governance and operation, and that it ensure balanced representation of different regions and backgrounds.

The parties agree that the CSEA should be an independent entity, recognized by the United Nations system, and oriented towards the sharing of knowledge and experience and the transfer of knowledge and skills in the field of sustainable energy.

The agreement also provides for the CSEA to set up a training center, with its permanent headquarters in Ethiopia, to support its knowledge and experience sharing and skills transfer activities.

The parties also agree that the CSEA Secretariat, which will have its permanent headquarters in Morocco, is responsible for the Coalition's budget and reports to the Executive Committee, including the appointment of staff, the organization and operation of the Secretariat, the implementation of its missions and budget execution.

MAP: 07 December 2023