Covid-19: 10,603 New Cases in 24 Hours, Over 10.5 Million Fully Vaccinated People

A total of 10,603 new cases of coronavirus infection (Covid-19) and 7,774 recoveries have been recorded in Morocco in the last 24 hours, the ministry of Health said on Wednesday.

The number of people who had the first shot is 14,581,754, while that of fully vaccinated people (1st and 2nd doses) stands at 10,574,472, the ministry said in its daily report on the Covid-19 situation.

The new figure brings to 653,286 the total number of contaminations since the first case reported in Morocco in March 2020. The number of people who have recovered has risen to 582,692, a recovery rate of 89.2%.

As for deaths, their total number rose to 10,015 (fatality rate of 1.5%), with 66 new cases recorded in the regions of Casablanca-Settat (17), Marrakech-Safi (10), Rabat-Salé-Kenitra (10) , Souss-Massa (11), Tangier-Tétouan-Al Hoceima (3), the eastern region (2), Beni Mellal-Khénifra (6), Drâa-Tafilalet (2), Guelmim-Oued Noun (1) and Fez-Meknes (4).

The new contaminations were identified in the regions of Casablanca-Settat (3.523), Marrakech-Safi (1.480), Rabat-Salé-Kenitra (1.318), Souss-Massa (1.153), Tangier-Tétouan-Al Hoceima (865), the eastern region (542), Beni Mellal-Khénifra (485), Drâa-Tafilalet (378), Guelmim-Oued Noun (344), Fez-Meknès (249), Laâyoune-Sakia El Hamra (170) and Dakhla-Oued Eddahab (96).

The number of active cases is 60,579, while severe or critical cases reached 1,304, of which 47 are placed under intubation.

MAP 04 August 2021