Covid-19: 159 New Cases, Over 4.22 Mln People Vaccinated

A total of 159 new cases of coronavirus infection and 277 recoveries have been recorded in the past 24 hours in Morocco, the health ministry announced on Monday.

4,225,311 people have been vaccinated against COVID-19 so far (first dose), while 1,767,472 people have received the second dose of the vaccine, the ministry said in its daily update on the situation of the Covid-19.

The new figure brings the total number of infections since the first case reported last March to 489,096, while the number of people who have recovered has risen to 476,126, a recovery rate of 97.3%.

The total number of deaths rose to 8,733, with 10 new cases recorded in 24 hours, a case fatality rate of 1.8%. The fatalities were recorded in the regions of Casablanca-Settat (07), the Oriental (1), Rabat-Salé-Kénitra (1) and Tangier-Tetouan-Al Hoceima (1).

New cases of infection have been identified in the regions of Casablanca-Settat (80), the Oriental (25), Rabat-Salé-Kénitra (21), Marrakech-Safi (15), Souss-Massa (06), Drâa-Tafilalet (04), Dakhla-Oued Eddahab (03), Béni Mellal-Khénifra (02), Fès-Meknès (02) and Laâyoune-Sakia El Hamra (01).

The number of active cases stands at 4,237, including 396 in a critical or severe condition, the ministry added.

MAP 15 March 2021