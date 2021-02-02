Covid-19: 281 New Cases and 892 Recoveries in 24 Hours (Ministry)

A total of 281 new cases of coronavirus infection and 892 recoveries have been recorded in the past 24 hours in Morocco, the Ministry of Health announced on Monday, stressing that 200,081 people have been vaccinated so far.

According to the ministry, the new figure brings to 471,438 the total number of contaminations since the first case reported last March, and to 450,052 that of people who have fully recovered, i.e. a recovery rate of 95.5%, the ministry said in its daily report on the Covid-19 situation.

The total number of deaths rose to 8,287, with 12 new cases recorded in 24 hours, a case fatality rate of 1.8%, the same source noted.

These deaths were recorded in the regions of Casablanca-Settat (6), Tangier-Tétouan-Al Hoceima (2), the eastern region (1), Fez-Meknès (1), Marrakech-Safi (1) and Guelmim-Oued Noun (1).

The new cases were detected in the regions of Casablanca-Settat (74), Tangier-Tétouan-Al Hoceima (63), the eastern region (47), Rabat-Salé-Kénitra (28), Dakhla-Oued Eddahab (24), Souss-Massa (22), Beni Mellal-Khénifra (10), Fez-Meknès (6), Marrakech-Safi (4), Laâyoune-Sakia El Hamra (2) and Drâa-Tafilalet (1).

The number of active cases stands at 13,099 while the severe or critical cases are 744, including 52 placed under intubation, according to the ministry, which indicates that the occupancy rate of the Covid-19 intensive care beds is 23.5%.

