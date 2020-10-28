Covid-19: 3,988 New Confirmed Cases and 2,784 Recoveries in 24 Hours

Three thousand nine hundred and eighty-eight (3,988) new cases of coronavirus infection and 2,784 recoveries have been recorded in Morocco in the past 24 hours, the ministry of health announced on Tuesday.



The new figure brings to 203,733 the total number of contaminations since the first case reported on March 2 and to 168,706 that of fully recovered people, i.e. a recovery rate of 82.8%, the ministry said in its daily Covid-19 report.



The number of deaths increased to 3,445 with 72 new cases recorded in 24 hours, a case fatality rate of 1.7%.



These deaths are distributed between the regions of Casablanca-Settat (23), the eastern region (10), Souss-Massa (9), Marrakech-Safi (7), Rabat-Salé-Kénitra (4), Fez-Meknes (4), Tangier-Tétouan-Al Hoceima (4), Béni Mellal-Khénifra (3), Draâ-Tafilalet (2) and Guelmim-Oued Noun (2).



The new cases of contamination were detected in the regions of Casablanca-Settat (1.925), Rabat-Salé-Kénitra (587), the eastern region (422), Souss-Massa (288), Tangier-Tétouan-Al Hoceima (245), Marrakech-Safi (154), Béni Mellal-Khénifra (125), Fez-Meknès (70), Draâ-Tafilalet (60), Laâyoune-Sakia El Hamra (55), Guelmim-Oued Noun (50) and Dakhla-Oued Eddahab (7).



The number of excluded cases stands at 3,037,025, after 18,792 new negative tests.



The active cases reached a total of 31,582, while the severe or critical cases stood at 766, of which 56 were placed under intubation. The occupancy rate of intensive care beds dedicated to Covid-19 is 33.33%.



The cumulative incidence rate is 561/100,000 inhabitants, against a 24-hour incidence established at 11/100,000 inhabitants.

MAP 27 October 2020