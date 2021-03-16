Covid-19: Precautionary Measures Adopted on Jan. 13 Extended By Two Weeks

The government has decided to extend by two weeks, starting Tuesday, March 16 at 9 p.m., the precautionary measures adopted on January 13 to fight the novel coronavirus (Covid-19).

This decision is taken on the basis of the recommendations by the Scientific and Technical Commission concerning the need to maintain the necessary measures to fight the coronavirus, a government press release said.

This extension also follows the evolution of this pandemic on a global level after the appearance of new strains of the virus. It is also part of the ongoing efforts to curb the spread of the epidemic and limit its negative repercussions, according to the same source.

MAP 15 March 2021