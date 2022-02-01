COVID-19: Proactive Decisions Taken by Gov't Helped to Prevent Relapses (Akhannouch)

The proactive and judicious decisions taken by the government, under the wise leadership of HM King Mohammed VI, to fight against COVID-19 have enabled Morocco to avoid relapses, said Monday in Rabat the Head of Government, Aziz Akhannouch.



Speaking to reporters following a meeting with the leaders of the political parties represented at the Parliament, which was devoted to examining the epidemiological situation in the Kingdom, Akhannouch stressed that the Kingdom has made great efforts to immunize the country and preserve the health of citizens, including the unit for the manufacture of COVID-19 vaccines and other vaccines in Morocco, whose launching ceremony was chaired last Thursday in Benslimane by HM King Mohammed VI.



After discussing the issues facing the national economy due to the pandemic, in particular the tourism sector and related activities, he explained that the revival of the economy, the tourism sector and related activities as well as the relative return to normal life require that citizens be administered the 3rd dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, particularly in the light of data from the Ministry of Health and Social Protection, which show that all deaths due to Covid-19 are recorded among those who have not been vaccinated or who have not received the booster dose.



Mr. Akhannouch noted, in this regard, that the government and the political parties, as well as the other stakeholders, will carry out communication and mobilization efforts to sensitize citizens to the importance of vaccination.



For their part, several leaders of political parties represented at the Parliament, who took part in this meeting, stressed the importance of the efforts made by Morocco to fight against the pandemic, in particular the vaccination campaign and free vaccines, in accordance with the High Royal guidelines for the preservation of the health of citizens and the achievement of economic recovery.



In statements to the press, these politicians highlighted the importance of the recent government decision on the reopening of borders to flights from and to the Kingdom, stressing the need to accompany this decision with other measures so as more citizens get the 3rd dose, revitalize the economy and definitively emerge from the crisis induced by the pandemic.



This meeting was marked by the presence of Mohamed Aujjar (RNI), Abdellatif Ouahbi, Secretary General of the PAM, Nizar Baraka, Secretary General of the Istiqlal Party, Driss Lachgar, First Secretary of the USFP, M'hand Laenser, Secretary General of the Popular Movement, Mohamed Nabil Benabdallah, Secretary General of the PPS, Mohamed Sajid, Secretary General of the UC, Jamaa Al Mouatassim from the PJD, Abdessamad Archane, Secretary General of the MDS, Mostafa Benali, President of the FFD, Ahmed Sbai from the PSU, and Tahar Mohouch from the CNI.

MAP 31 January 2022