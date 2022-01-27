COVID-19: State of Health Emergency Extended Until Feb. 28, 2022 (Government Council)

The Government Council, convened Thursday in Rabat, decided to extend the state of health emergency throughout the country until February 28, 2022, as part of efforts aimed at curbing the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic.



This decision was announced during a press briefing held by the Minister Delegate in charge of Relations with the Parliament, Government's spokesperson, Mustapha Baitas, at the end of the Council.

MAP 27 January 2022