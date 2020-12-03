Covid-19: State of Health Emergency Extended Until January 10, 2021

The government Council, held Thursday in Rabat, has decided to extend the state of health emergency across the national territory until January 10, 2021, as part of efforts aimed at curbing the spread of the pandemic of the novel coronavirus (Covid-19).

The Government Council examined and adopted draft decree No. 2.20.882, presented by the Interior Minister, extending the period of validity of the state of health emergency throughout the national territory to curb the spread of Covid-19, said Minister of National Education, Vocational Training, Higher Education and Scientific Research, government spokesman Saaid Amzazi, in a press release read during a press briefing following the weekly cabinet meeting.

In order to enable the public authorities to continue guaranteeing the effectiveness and efficiency of the measures taken in the context of the fight against the spread of the pandemic linked to Covid-19, this draft decree extends the state of health emergency throughout the national territory from Thursday, December 10, 2020 at 6 p.m. until Sunday, January 10, 2021, at 6 p.m., said Amzazi.

He affirmed that given the need to ensure that the provisions and measures taken are adequate with the evolution of the epidemiological situation in the different regions and provinces of the Kingdom, the draft decree provides for provisions allowing the government authority in charge of the Interior to take, in the light of the epidemiological situation, all appropriate measures at the national level, and the walis of the regions and governors of prefectures and provinces to take all executive measures to preserve public health order at the level of a prefecture, a province, a commune or other.

MAP 03 December 2020