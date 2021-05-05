Creation of Supplementary Income Scheme for IER Recommendations Beneficiaries

An agreement to set-up a supplementary income scheme "Inssaf" for the beneficiaries of the recommendations of the Equity and Reconciliation Commission (IER) was inked Tuesday in Rabat between the government, the National Human Rights Council (CNDH) and the Caisse de dépôt et de gestion (CDG).

The signing ceremony was chaired by the Head of Government, Saad Dine El Otmani, in the presence of the President of the CNDH, Amina Bouayach, and the Director General of CDG, Abdellatif Zaghnoun.

This scheme aims to allocate income according to age group to a total of 99 beneficiaries of the recommendations of the IER, having entered the public service at an advanced age, not allowing them to receive a suitable pension, the department of the head of government underlines in a release.

This scheme will allow beneficiaries to obtain a complementary pension for life, in addition to the basic pension, which can be transferred to the benefit of the beneficiaries, in order to ensure a basic pension representing 50% of the last salary, for people whose pension does not reach this limit at the retirement age.

The State will bear the total cost of this supplementary pension with a budget of 30 million dirhams, which will be transferred to the National Pension and Insurance Fund (CNRA), while the Council will be responsible for providing the CNRA with the necessary information regarding the beneficiaries, the source added.

Speaking on this occasion, the head of government underlined that this agreement is the result of joint work and continuous cooperation between the government and the CNDH for the implementation of the recommendations of the IER.

El Otmani also referred to the progress made by the government and the CNDH in the implementation of the recommendations of the Commission, in line with the High Royal Instructions contained in the speech of HM the King of January 2006, on the occasion of the end the mission of the IER, consisting in instructing the Council to implement these recommendations and calling on all public authorities to continue fruitful cooperation with the Council.

In this regard, El Otmani highlighted the importance given by the government to the implementation of the recommendations of the IER, in particular those relating to the compensation of damages, with the aim of rendering justice to the victims of human rights violations in the past, and speed up the restoration of their rights.

El Otmani also praised the intense action and the continuous coordination between the Government and the CNDH, which made it possible to implement most of the recommendations, whether in terms of financial compensation, medical coverage, social integration or the regularization of the administrative and financial situation of civil servants who have stopped working due to forced arrest or disappearance.

MAP 04 mai 2021