Dakhla Hosts 4th Morocco-Burkina Faso Joint Cooperation Commission

The 4th Morocco-Burkina Faso Joint Cooperation Commission was held in Dakhla on Friday, under the joint chairmanship of the Minister of Foreign Affairs, African Cooperation and Moroccan expatriates, Nasser Bourita, and his Burkina Faso counterpart, Olivia Ragnaghnèwendé Rouamba.

This session is an opportunity to examine new horizons for consolidating cooperation relations between Morocco and Burkina Faso, and to establish fruitful partnerships in a wide range of fields, in accordance with the guidelines laid down by the Heads of State of the two countries, His Majesty King Mohammed VI and His Excellency President Ibrahim Traoré.

The fourth session of the Joint Commission, attended by representatives from several departments, culminated in the signing of 12 agreements covering several areas of bilateral cooperation.

(MAP 09.06.2023)