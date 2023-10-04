Earthquake: Moroccan Army Deploys Additional Field Medical-Surgical Hospital in Taroudant

On the High Instructions of HM the King, Supreme Commander and Chief of the General Staff of the Royal Armed Forces, the Royal Armed Forces have deployed an additional field medical-surgical hospital in the rural municipality of Ighrem in the province of Taroudant.

Mobilizing medical teams made up of 19 doctors, 37 nurses and 32 assistants, this multidisciplinary hospital, which has been operational since last Sunday, is part of the general mobilization following the earthquake of September 8, with the aim of providing the necessary care to the victims.

This health facility, which offers its services to some 500 beneficiaries daily, has several specialties, including resuscitation, anesthesia, orthopedics, urology, ENT surgery, eye surgery, gynecology, internal medicine, dermatology and psychiatry.

In addition to the free distribution of medicines, this additional hospital also has six ambulances equipped to transfer the difficult cases to the Mokhtar Soussi provincial hospital in Taroudant.

In statements to MAP, the beneficiaries expressed their deep gratitude to HM King Mohammed VI and the FAR teams for the deployment of this hospital which will help alleviate the suffering of the victims.

Reflecting the profound care with which HM the King, Supreme Commander and Chief of the General Staff of the Royal Armed Forces, surrounds all His subjects, this action will bring the total number of deployed HMCCs to four. It will contribute to strengthening medical aid and assistance to the affected population, especially with the approach of the winter season, according to a statement from the General Staff of the Royal Armed Forces.

Operational from the early hours following the earthquake, the first two multidisciplinary hopsitals were deployed in the Asni/Marrakech and Tafingoult/Taroudant regions.

MAP: 03 October 2023