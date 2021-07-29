Election Observers: Accreditation Commission Approves 23 National Bodies

The Special Commission for the Accreditation of Election Observers, during its third meeting held on Wednesday in Rabat, gave its approval to 23 national associations and bodies that fulfilled all the legal conditions and criteria for exercising an independent and neutral observation of the next elections.

In addition to the submitted accreditation applications, this meeting laid emphasis on the evaluation of training sessions for trainers of electoral observers for the benefit of civil society associations, as well as on requests for accreditation of international organizations and bodies.

According to a CNDH press release, the Commission has decided to postpone the accreditation of associations to complete their applications and to grant accreditation to the Council as a national institution fulfilling the conditions for neutral and independent election observation.

The Commission will rule, at its next meeting early August, on the accreditation files and the accreditation of international bodies, as well as on the accreditation of election observers proposed by the accredited associations and bodies, in accordance with the provisions of law n° 30.11 laying down the conditions and modalities of an independent and neutral election observation.

The commission is made up of four members representing the government authorities in charge notably of Justice, the Interior, Foreign Affairs and Communication, a representative of the Inter-ministerial Delegation for Human Rights, a representative of the national anti-corruption body and five representatives of civil society associations represented within the CNDH.

MAP 29 July 2021