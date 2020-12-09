Errachidia: FAR Unit Mobilized to Provide Relief and Assistance to Civilian Populations Affected by Cold Sna

A Royal Armed Forces (FAR) relief unit is mobilized at the place of arms in Errachidia to provide the necessary aid and assistance to the civilian populations that may be affected by bad weather, snowfall and cold snap during the winter season.

On High Instructions from HM King Mohammed VI, Supreme Commander and Chief of General Staff of the Royal Armed Forces, the land, air and medical components of the FAR are mobilized, within the framework of this unit, to bring relief and assistance, if necessary, to these populations, as part of complementarity with the local authorities.

This combined arms unit is set up in such a way as to be able to respond efficiently and quickly in emergency situations at the provinces of Errachidia and Tinghir.

It is equipped with means provided by the General Staff of the FAR, as an adapted medical antenna, means of camping, transport, maintenance, liaison and communication and engineering machinery (Bulldozers, backhoes..).

The unit is also equipped with transmission means, essential to ensure close coordination between the various stakeholders at all times, especially in an emergency situation, in addition to the necessary health resources.

This military unit is made up of a command post at the place of arms of Errachidia for decentralized management of emergency situations, in coordination with the local authorities at the wilaya of the Drâa-Tafilalet region and the various local stakeholders.

M'hamed En-nahli, commander at the Errachidia place of arms said that the FAR, through their various services and components, are mobilized to bring the necessary assistance to the populations of the territorial communes under this province, in coordination and in cooperation with the local authorities, the departments concerned, the Royal Gendarmerie, the Auxiliary Forces and the Civil Defence, pursuant to the High Instructions of His Majesty King Mohammed VI, Supreme Commander and Chief of FAR general staff.

He added, in a statement to MAP, that this mobilization comes as part of the preparations and proactive measures to deal with the effects of snowfall and cold waves on the populations that could be affected during the winter season 2020-2021.

En-nahli clarified that this unit consists of elements of military engineering, management, transmission and military medicine who have benefited from a training session provided by the Civil Defence.

MAP 08 December 2020