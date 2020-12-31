EU Must Change Position on Sahara Issue (Former French Minister)

The European Union must "change its position" on the Sahara issue with a view to resolving a cyst-like conflict, said former French minister Jean Marie Le Guen.

"It is time for the European Union to take stock of the diplomatic upheavals in the Middle East and their regional consequences. Whether it is the Palestinian or Western Sahara question, the positions of the European Union must evolve in order to seize the opportunities offered by these changes and facilitate the resolution of cyst-like conflicts", underlined Le Guen in a statement to MAP.

"These cyst-like conflicts have prevented, for too long, the development of the populations concerned and fractured international and regional relations," said the former MP.

MAP 30 December 2020