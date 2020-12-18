Former Head of MINURSO: The US Decision Provides a Strong Impetus to Efforts to Settle the Sahara Issue

The US decision to recognize Morocco's full sovereignty over its Sahara should provide a strong impetus to efforts to find a solution to the Sahara issue under the Moroccan autonomy plan, said Erik Jensen, Former head of MINURSO mission.

"President Trump's decision to recognize Moroccan sovereignty (over the Sahara) has provided a radical game-changing move by committing the United States," the former Special Representative of the Secretary-General for the Sahara told MAP.

According to him, the US decision "inevitably provides an impetus" to resolving this regional dispute.

In 2007, Morocco presented a regional autonomy proposal which was endorsed by the Security Council as serious and credible and widely welcomed as a realistic compromise, he said.

Since then, numerous states have responded, providing visible signs of their support by opening consular offices in Morocco's Southern provinces, Jensen concluded.

