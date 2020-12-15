Former Tunisian Foreign Minister :US Recognition of Morocco's Full Sovereignty over its Sahara Is 'Considerable Gain'

The US recognition of Morocco's full sovereignty over its Sahara is a "considerable gain" for the Kingdom in the defense of its integrity and legitimate rights, former Tunisian Foreign Minister, Ahmed Ounaies said.

This is a considerable gain for Morocco insofar as this recognition comes from a country enjoying the veto power within the UN Security Council, said the former minister who was the guest of the Tunisian private radio "MFM" on Monday.

This veto power will support Morocco in its legitimate right to preserve its sovereignty and territorial integrity, he added.

Ounaies noted that Morocco, King, government and people, remains faithful to its commitments to the Palestinian cause, stressing that His Majesty King Mohammed VI, in his capacity as Chairman of the Al-Quds Committee, is committed to this approach.

Tunisia's former top diplomat stated that Morocco is in no way responsible for the failure of the Maghreb choice. Instead, it is the responsibility of those who play with fire, those who have declared war on Morocco and Tunisia. It is Algeria that has opted for separatism and not the Sahrawis, he added.

"Algerians are not the only victims of their military regime, but the Maghreb region as a whole," he said, arguing that "this regime has declared war on Morocco and Tunisia."

The only aggression that Tunisia has suffered in the aftermath of its independence was committed by the same regime, he said, referring to the armed action against Gafsa (south-west), which has caused dozens of victims among Tunisian civilians.

Stressing that Algeria is still attached to a map that dates back to the colonial period, Ounaies invited the Algerian regime to make the right democratic decision to relaunch the building process of the Greater Maghreb to the benefit of the countries of the region.

MAP 15 December 2020