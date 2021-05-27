France is at Morocco's Disposal To Support It in Implementation of New Development Model

France expressed, on Thursday, its willingness to support Morocco in the implementation of its new development model.

"We have learnt, with great interest, about the report on the New Development Model, developed by the Ad-hoc Committee on the New Development Model, appointed by HM King Mohammed VI," said the spokesperson of the foreign affairs ministry in a statement to MAP.

"France and Morocco have a relationship which is rooted in history, marked by friendship and by an exceptional partnership. This relationship is mirrored in a common desire to strengthen bilateral cooperation in all areas," said the spokesperson, adding that "Morocco is already the first destination for French investments in the African continent, with more than 950 subsidiaries of French companies generating over 100,000 jobs".

Morocco is also the first recipient of funding from the French Development Agency in the world, said the spokesperson.

In this context, "France is at Morocco's disposal to support it in the implementation of this new development model", she said.

The general report of the Ad-hoc Committee on the New Development Model (CSMD) was presented to HM King Mohammed VI on Tuesday.

This new development model is based on a national ambition to propel Morocco, in different areas by 2035, in the upper third of the various world rankings of Nations.

MAP 27 mai 2021