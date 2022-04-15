Government Committed to Achieving All SDGs - Akhannouch

The government is committed to achieving all the sustainable development goals, said Thursday in Rabat, Head of Government Aziz Akhannouch.



The government is committed to implementing all the recommendations contained in the new development model in the area of sustainable development, he told reporters following a meeting of the National Commission for Sustainable Development.



For her part, Minister of Energy Transition and Sustainable Development, Leila Benali said that this meeting was dedicated to the evaluation of the first phase of the national strategy for sustainable development.



This assessment has taken into account the challenges that Morocco has experienced like other countries in the world, in light of the coronavirus pandemic and the challenges facing the national economy, she explained.



The government is committed to meeting these challenges, through the launch of the second phase of the national strategy for sustainable development, Benali went on.



For his part, Ayache Khellaf, Secretary-General at the High Commission for Planning (HCP) said that his department presented, during this meeting, a report on the SDGs that Morocco is committed to achieving by 2030.



This annual report, he explained, aims to inform public policy by providing accurate data on what has been achieved.



The National Strategy for Sustainable Development was adopted during a Ministers Council meeting on June 25, 2017, held under the chairmanship of His Majesty King Mohammed VI.



It is based on seven fundamental pillars including strengthening the governance of sustainable development, transitioning to a green economy and improving the management and development of natural resources.

MAP 14 avril 2022