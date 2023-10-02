Government Council to Convene on Thursday

A Council of Government meeting will be held on Thursday under the chairmanship of the Head of Government, Aziz Akhannouch, according to a statement by the Department of the Head of Government.

At the beginning of its proceedings, the Council will be briefed by Minister of Economy and Finance, Nadia Fettah, on preparations for the hosting of the Annual Meetings of the World Bank Group and the International Monetary Fund, scheduled for October in Marrakech.

It will then examine three draft decrees. The first concerns the definition of the forms of State aid for housing and the procedures for granting it to purchasers of housing intended for the principal dwelling, while the second draft decree relates to the prevention and control of animal risks on airfields and surrounding areas, and the third focuses on the creation of the "Moroccan Youth Award", the statement stresses.

On the same occasion, the Council will study the protocols amending articles 50 (a) and 56 of the Convention on International Civil Aviation, signed on October 6, 2016 in Montreal, as well as a bill approving these two protocols, before considering an agreement on the international road transport of passengers and goods, signed on July 10 in Dakhla between the Moroccan and Guinean governments, with a bill approving the said agreement, adds the same source.

At the end of its work, the Council will consider proposals for appointments to higher office, in accordance with the provisions of Article 92 of the Constitution, it concludes.

MAP: 02 October 2023