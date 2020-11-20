Guerguarat: Senegalese President Praises Morocco's 'Sense of Moderation and Restraint'

Senegalese President Macky Sall praised the "sense of moderation and restraint" shown by the Kingdom of Morocco in order to maintain stability in the Guerguarat buffer zone.

"In the spirit of its traditional stance on this issue, Senegal reiterates its support to the Kingdom of Morocco in defending its legitimate rights," wrote President Macky Sall in a message addressed to His Majesty King Mohammed VI.

"I would like to salute the sense of moderation and restraint shown by the Kingdom of Morocco in order to maintain the stability of the area, in accordance with the military agreements establishing the ceasefire under the aegis of the United Nations," Senegalese President added.

MAP 19 November 2020