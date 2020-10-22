Guinea-Bissau Reiterates Support for Moroccanity of Sahara

The government of the Republic of Guinea-Bissau reiterates its support for the Moroccanity of the Sahara and the territorial integrity of the Kingdom, said Wednesday in Rabat the Foreign Minister of Guinea-Bissau, Suzi Carla Barbosa, who is on a working visit to Morocco.



Speaking at a press briefing following talks with Minister of Foreign Affairs, African Cooperation and Moroccans abroad, Nasser Bourita, the Guinea-Bissau minister expressed her country's support to the efforts of the United Nations to achieve a lasting solution to the dispute over the Moroccan Sahara.



"Morocco can count on the support of the government of Guinea-Bissau in international and African fora, including the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS)," said Barbosa, who welcomed the excellent relations of friendship and cooperation between the two countries, "which are each time getting stronger."



The Guinea-Bissau official expressed her country's will to further strengthen these relations, especially in the economic field, through the presence of more Moroccan companies in her country and the upcoming launch of a direct flight operated by Royal Air Maroc with her country.



Barbosa also thanked His Majesty King Mohammed VI for the humanitarian and medical assistance provided by the Kingdom to her country in this difficult period marked by the spread of the coronavirus pandemic.

MAP 21 October 2020