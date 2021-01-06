Gulf Countries Call for Intensifying Efforts to Carry out Action Plans under Strategic Partnership with Morocco

The leaders of the Gulf countries called, on Tuesday after the 41st Summit held in the governorate of Al-Ula, north-west of Saudi Arabia, to intensify efforts to implement the joint action plans provided for under the strategic partnership with the Kingdom of Morocco.

The Final Declaration, which crowned the Summit, highlighted the importance of the specific strategic partnership between the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) and the Kingdom of Morocco, calling for stepping up efforts to implement the joint action plans provided for under the strategic partnership between the two parties.

The Declaration also reaffirmed the firm positions and decisions of the Gulf States in favor of the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Morocco, expressing their support for the measures taken by the Kingdom of Morocco to restore civil and commercial movement in the buffer zone of El Guerguarat, in the Moroccan Sahara.

The Gulf state leaders also rejected any actions or practices that would affect the flow of movement in El Guerguarat, the statement said.

The Summit, which was chaired by Crown Prince of Saudi Arabia, Mohammed Bin Salman, took place in the presence of Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, Emir of the State of Kuwait, Sheikh Tamim Bin Hamad Al Thani, Emir of the State of Qatar, Crown Prince of Bahrain, Salman Bin Hamad, Oman's Deputy Prime Minister, Fahd Bin Mahmoud Al Said and Sheikh Mohammed Ben Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President of United Arab Emirates.

The event was also attended by Secretary General of the Organization for Islamic Cooperation, Yusuf Ben Ahmed Al-Uthaimin, Secretary General of the League of Arab States, Ahmed Aboul Gheit, Egyptian Minister of Foreign Affairs, Sameh Choukri and Jared Kushner, senior advisor to the US President.

MAP 05 January 2021