Head of Government: Morocco is Well Positioned Globally in Facing Pandemic

Morocco is well positioned globally in facing the pandemic, said, on Thursday in Rabat, Head of Government Saad Dine El Otmani, urging citizens to continue respecting the preventive and precautionary health measures, both individually and collectively, and to avoid any lax attitude in their application, despite the relative control of the epidemic.

In a speech at the opening of the weekly cabinet meeting, El Otmani noted a considerable decrease in the number of deaths, contaminations and critical cases, as well as a 10 point drop in the occupancy rate of intensive care beds reserved for patients with Covid-19, stressing that the vaccination operation will contribute to this development, said the Minister of National Education, Vocational Training, Higher Education and Scientific Research, government spokesman Saaid Amzazi in a statement read at a press briefing following this meeting, held by teleconference.

The Head of Government also noted the significance of this day in which HM King Mohammed VI will give the effective start of the national anti-Covid-19 vaccination campaign, affirming that it is a "step important in our country's series of responses to the pandemic", after the Kingdom received sufficient batches of the vaccine to launch the national free of charge vaccination campaign for the benefit of all citizens and residents in Morocco aged 17 and over, in accordance with the High Instructions of HM the King.

MAP 28 January 2021