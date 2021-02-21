Head of Government Receives CESE President

Head of Government, Saad Dine El Otmani, received, Friday in Rabat, President of the Economic, Social and Environmental Council (CESE), Ahmed Reda Chami, who handed him the summaries and recommendations of the Council developed within the framework of a self-referral, under the theme "Health and safety at work".

On this occasion, El Otmani welcomed this initiative which concretizes the principle of the necessary and continuous cooperation between the government and the different constitutional institutions, especially the CESE which plays important roles in the different structuring and decisive projects for the future of the country.

The Head of Government also emphasized the government's concern to pay particular attention to the reports issued by constitutional institutions and to ensure, as much as possible, that their contents are taken into consideration in the framework of public policies.

In a participatory opinion under its 2020 action plan, the CESE sets out the strengths and weaknesses of occupational health and safety in the public and private sectors.

It also makes several recommendations to promote the national system in this area and to address occupational accidents and diseases through an approach that encompasses aspects such as governance, legislation, awareness-raising, training and scientific research.

The conclusions of the opinions and recommendations of the Council will assist the government sectors concerned in formulating and developing national policy in the field of occupational health and safety.

MAP 20 February 2021