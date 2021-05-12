Head of Government Reiterates Morocco's Categorical Rejection of All Violations Affecting Legal Status of Al-Quds Asharif

Head of Government, Saad Dine El Otmani, reiterated on Wednesday the official position of the Kingdom of Morocco which categorically rejects all violations affecting the legal status of the Al-Aqsa mosque and Al-Quds Asharif and undermining the legitimate rights of the brotherly Palestinian people and their aspirations to freedom and independence.

In accordance with the official position previously announced by Minister of Foreign Affairs, African Cooperation and Moroccans Abroad, Nasser Bourita, during the emergency meeting of Arab Foreign Ministers, El Otmani also affirmed that the Kingdom of Morocco rejects the violations taking place in the city of Al-Quds Asharif, in particular the neighborhood of Sheikh Jarrah which faces systematic plans to displace its inhabitants as the Israeli attacks against the Maqdessis are intensifying, said government spokesman Saaid Amzazi in a statement read during a press briefing held after the Government Council.

The Kingdom of Morocco places the Palestinian issue and Al-Quds Asharif at the top of its concerns and at the same level as the national cause, as expressed by HM King Mohammed VI on several occasions, in particular during the telephone conversation that the Sovereign had, a few months ago, with president of the Palestinian National Authority Mahmoud Abbas Abu Mazen, added the head of government.

El Otmani reaffirmed Morocco's steadfast and clear position, under the insightful leadership of HM King Mohammed VI, Chairman of the Al-Quds Committee, in support of the Palestinian cause, as well as the Kingdom's commitment to the establishment of an independent Palestinian state enjoying full sovereignty.

HM the King, in His capacity as Chairman of the Al-Quds Committee, has never ceased defending the Islamic identity of Al-Quds Asharif and spares no effort to preserve the Al-Aqsa Mosque and defend the historical identity of this city as a land of coexistence between monotheistic religions, he recalled.

MAP 12 mai 2021