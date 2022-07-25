Health System Reform: Ministry, Unions Agree on Importance of Implementing Royal Project

Minister of Health and Social Protection, Khalid Ait Taleb held, this week, a series of consultation meetings with social partners to lay the groundwork for the implementation of the framework bill 06.22 on the national health system, approved by the Council of Ministers, chaired by His Majesty King Mohammed VI on July 13.



These meetings come to materialize the royal will for a radical reform of the national health system within a participatory approach seeking transparency and consultation with social actors, as well as the involvement of all stakeholders in the efforts undertaken at this level, according to a statement from the Ministry of Health and Social Protection.



To this end, Mr. Ait Taleb initiated, earlier this week, meetings with the general secretaries of the most represented trade unions, namely the Moroccan Labor Union (OMT), the General Union of Workers of Morocco (UGTM), and the Democratic Confederation of Labor (CDT), it added.



He also held other meetings on Friday at the headquarters of the Ministry in Rabat, with the National Union of Labor in Morocco (UNTM), the Democratic Federation of Labor (FDT), the Democratic Labor Organization (ODT), and the national office of the National Union of Higher Education (SNESUP).



These meetings continued on Saturday with the independent union of nurses and health technicians (SIITS) and the independent union of doctors in the public sector (SIMSP). The minister provided the secretaries-general of these two unions with a copy of the framework bill 06.22 on the national health system.



The heads of these trade unions expressed their full involvement and availability to contribute to the success of this new health project, which is part of the implementation of the social protection system in the Kingdom.

MAP 23 July 2022