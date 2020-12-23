High-level US-Israeli Delegation Visits Mohammed V Mausoleum in Rabat

A high-level US-Israeli delegation, on a visit to Morocco, visited on Tuesday the Mohammed V Mausoleum in Rabat, where its members observed a minute's silence at the graves of the late HM Mohammed V and the late HM Hassan II.

The delegation is led by Senior Advisor to US President Donald Trump, Jared Kushner, and Israel's National Security Advisor, Meier Ben Shabbat.

After laying a wreath of flowers on the graves of the late Sovereigns, the US President’s Senior Advisor and Israel’s National Security Advisor signed the Mausoleum's Guest Book.

MAP 22 December 2020