IFC Welcomes Important Structural Reforms Implemented by Morocco

The vice-president of the International Finance Corporation (IFC) for Africa and the Middle East Sérgio Pimenta welcomed, Wednesday in Rabat, the important structural reforms implemented in recent years by Morocco.

During a meeting with Head of Government Saad Dine El Otmani, Pimenta stressed that the IFC is determined to continue its support for Morocco in many areas, especially in relation to the strengthening of public-private partnership in the social field, said a press release from the head of government's office.

"The institution is also determined to support the reforms launched by the government, which are in line with IFC trends and provide the necessary support for improving the performance of public establishments and the development of projects, in order to ensure private financing, notably in terms of basic infrastructure", he added, noting that it also concern improving the business climate in Morocco.

On the repercussions of the Covid-19 pandemic and the decision of HM the King to create the Mohammed VI Fund for investment, the IFC official praised this initiative, which embodies the good management of the pandemic by Morocco, affirming the availability of his institution to support this important project, by setting the priorities and initiatives that will help overcome the health and economic effects of the pandemic crisis.

For his part, the Head of Government noted that Morocco aspires to revive its economy and is ready to address this challenge by overcoming the obstacles posed by the pandemic, stressing the importance of the Mohammed VI Fund for investment in the recovery of the national economy.

El Otmani, who welcomed the actions and technical support of the IFC for the benefit of Morocco, recalled the in-depth and important reforms undertaken by the Kingdom in various fields. He also insisted on the need to strengthen cooperation with this institution, in particular in terms of support for small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), as well as in terms of infrastructure and regional development.

MAP 11 February 2021