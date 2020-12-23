Here is the full text of the joint declaration between the Kingdom of Morocco, the United States of America and the State of Israel:

"The Kingdom of Morocco, the United States of America and the State of Israel,

Referring to the telephone conversation held between His Majesty King Mohammed VI and His Excellency President Donald Trump, on 10 December 2020, and to the historic statements issued on the same day by them, and by His Excellency Prime Minister of the State of Israel Benjamin Netanyahu, announcing the opening of a new era in the relations between the Kingdom of Morocco and the State of Israel;

Welcoming the opportunity created through the extraordinary efforts and leadership of the United States;

Highlighting the proclamation by the United States of America on "Recognizing the Sovereignty of the Kingdom of Morocco over the Western Sahara", according to which:

“The United States recognizes Moroccan sovereignty over the entire Western Sahara territory and reaffirms its support for Morocco's serious, credible, and realistic autonomy proposal as the only basis for a just and lasting solution to the dispute over the Western Sahara territory”.

“To facilitate progress toward this aim, the United States will encourage economic and social development with Morocco, including in the Western Sahara territory, and to that end will open a consulate in the Western Sahara territory, in Dakhla, to promote economic and business opportunities for the region”.

Recalling the exchanged views, during the same conversation between His Majesty King Mohammed VI and His Excellency Donald Trump, on the current situation in the Middle East region in which His Majesty the King reiterated the coherent, constant and unchanged position of the Kingdom of Morocco on the Palestinian question, as well as the position expressed on the importance of preserving the special status of the sacred city of Jerusalem for the three monotheistic religions in His Majesty the King’s capacity as Chairman of the Al-Quds Committee;

Recognizing the historic role that Morocco has always played in bringing the people of the region closer together and promoting peace and stability in the Middle East, and given the special ties that His Majesty maintains with the Moroccan Jewish community living in Morocco and throughout the world including in Israel;

Mindful that the establishment of full diplomatic, peaceful and friendly relations is in the common interest of both countries and will advance the cause of peace in the region, improve regional security, and unlock new opportunities for the whole region;

Recalling the conversation between His Majesty King Mohammed VI and His Excellency Donald TRUMP, His Majesty the King affirmed that the Kingdom of Morocco and the State of Israel intend to:

- Grant authorizations for direct flights between Morocco and Israel, including by Israeli and Moroccan airline companies, as well as grant rights of overflight;

- Immediately resume full official contacts between Israeli and Moroccan counterparts and establish full diplomatic, peaceful and friendly relations;

- Promote a dynamic and innovative economic bilateral cooperation;

- Pursue cooperation on trade; finance and investment; innovation and technology; civil aviation; visas and consular services; tourism; water, agriculture, and food security; development; energy and telecommunications; and other sectors as may be agreed;

- Reopen the liaison offices in Rabat and Tel Aviv.

Based on the above, the Kingdom of Morocco, the United States of America and the State of Israel agree to:

Commit to fully respect the elements contained in the present Declaration, promote it and defend it;

Decide that each party will fully implement its commitments and identify further actions, before the end of January;

Act accordingly at the bilateral, regional and multilateral levels."

MAP 22 December 2020