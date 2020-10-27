The Kingdom of Eswatini Opens Consulate General in Laayoune

Laayoune - The Kingdom of Eswatini on Tuesday opened a consulate general in Laayoune, the 7th diplomatic representation to be inaugurated in this city of the Moroccan Sahara in less than a year.

The inauguration ceremony was co-chaired by Minister of Foreign Affairs, African Cooperation and Moroccans Abroad, Nasser Bourita, and the Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation of the Kingdom of Eswatini, Thulisile Dladla.

On Monday, the Embassy of the Kingdom of Eswatini in Morocco was inaugurated and the two countries signed an industrial cooperation protocol, as well as a joint declaration of intent on cooperation in the health sector.

Since the end of last year, the city of Laayoune has witnessed a strong diplomatic dynamic with the inauguration of the consular representations of the Union of the Comoros, Gabon, the Central African Republic, Sao Tome and Principe, Burundi, in addition to Côte d'Ivoire.

MAP 27 October 2020