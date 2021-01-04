Latest Developments in Sahara, MENA Region Open up New Era of Regional Cooperation (President of Finnish Christian Democrats Party)

The latest developments in the Sahara and in the MENA region will open up a new era of regional cooperation and a promising prospect for peace, said Finnish MP and president of the Finnish Christian Democrats party, Sari Essayah.

"This is an important part of a stabilization package for the Middle East and North Africa. This step will open up a new era across the region with good cooperation among all countries," Essayah told MAP.

The Finnish MP underlined Morocco's privileged location in the southern European neighborhood partnership.

"Europe and Morocco are natural partners, linked by geography, culture, common interests and a long and complex history," she recalled.

"Morocco, with its privileged relations with the European Union and the renewal of its engagement with Africa, is a leading partner which can promote the necessary constructive cooperation", she went on.

Essayah, who chairs the parliamentary friendship group with Morocco, deemed relations with Finland "very good, although there could be even more cooperation between the two countries."

She mentioned in this regard several areas for cooperation, in particular the circular economy, digital solutions, agro-technology, health technology and education.

"We have excellent know-how that could be of interest to Morocco in the area of educational technology. Finnish companies are increasingly interested in the Kingdom," she added.

MAP 04 January 2021