Minister of Foreign Affairs Holds Talks with Finnish Counterpart

Minister of Foreign Affairs, African Cooperation and Moroccans Abroad Nasser Bourita held talks, on Monday by teleconference, with Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Finland Pekka Haavisto.

During this meeting, the two ministers lauded the excellent relations between Morocco and Finland and reiterated their shared desire to further them, said the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, African Cooperation and Moroccans Abroad in a press release.

While confirming the upcoming visit of Haavisto to Morocco, the two officials highlighted the importance of strengthening the political dialogue, as well as bilateral economic partnership, by broadening it to new innovative fields of cooperation, such as the development of new value chains and the green economy.

On this occasion, Haavistox expressed Finland's support for the promotion of the exemplary and fruitful strategic partnership between the European Union and Morocco. He also reiterated Finland's admiration for the important role that Morocco plays as a decisive actor in Africa and a reference for stability and development, according to the same source.

Bourita and Haavistox agreed to continue consultation on regional and international issues of common interest, in particular on Libya and the Sahel, the press release said, noting that the two ministers also welcomed the coordination carried out by Morocco and Finland at the multilateral level and in international fora on priority issues.

