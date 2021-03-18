Minister of Foreign Affairs Holds Talks with Polish Counterpart

Minister of Foreign Affairs, African Cooperation and Moroccans Abroad Nasser Bourita had on Thursday a telephone conversation with Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Poland Zbigniew Rau.

Bourita underlined that the strengthening of relations with Poland is part of the vision of HM King Mohammed VI about the diversification of partnerships within the European Union, said the ministry in a press release.

The two ministers lauded the excellent relations between the two countries and expressed interest in further strengthening political dialogue and bilateral cooperation, especially in the economic field.

For his part, Rau stressed the importance of the Strategic Partnership between Morocco and the EU and hailed Morocco for its role and efforts as a pole of stability and development, the source added.

The two ministers noted the shared viewpoints on regional and international issues of common interest, notably the situation in Libya and the Sahel region.

