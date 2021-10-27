Minister of Foreign Affairs Received in Kigali by President Paul Kagame

Minister of Foreign Affairs, African Cooperation and Moroccans Abroad, Nasser Bourita, was received, Tuesday in Kigali, by H.E. Paul Kagame, President of the Republic of Rwanda.

During this audience, President Kagame expressed his great esteem and friendship for HM King Mohammed VI, welcoming the several achievements made by Morocco, which has become, under the leadership of the Sovereign, a reference in Africa in various areas.

President Kagame also expressed Rwanda's determination to further strengthen the multisectoral cooperation between Rabat and Kigali.

The Rwandan President and Mr. Bourita exchanged views on regional and international issues of common interest. In this regard, President Kagame commended the recognized efforts undertaken by Morocco to become a pole of peace and stability in Africa.

Mr. Bourita is visiting Rwanda on the occasion of the second preparatory ministerial meeting of the European Union (EU) - African Union (AU) Summit, scheduled for February 2022 in Brussels.

MAP 26 October 2021