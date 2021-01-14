Moroccan Sahara: US Decision Expected to Speed up Settlement of Artificial Conflict, Ambassador Says

The US decision to recognize the full sovereignty of Morocco over its Sahara is expected to speed up the process of resolving the artificial conflict over the Moroccan Sahara, said the Moroccan ambassador to Chile, Kenza Elghali.

The recognition by the US administration of the sovereignty of Morocco over its Saharan provinces "will accelerate the process of settling" this conflict, the Moroccan diplomat pointed out in an Op-ed published by Chilean magazine "Realidad y Perspectivas" (RyP), noting that the American decision is part of the unwavering support of the United States of America for the Moroccan autonomy proposal as a "serious, credible and realistic solution" to the Moroccan Sahara issue.

This "historic decision" is the result of the efforts of HM King Mohammed VI in the defense of the territorial integrity of the Kingdom and constitutes a decisive turning point in the process of the settlement of this regional dispute which has lasted too long.

For the Moroccan diplomat, this decision is also historic because it emanates from the world's leading power and a permanent member of the UN Security Council, recalling that 85% of UN member states support the serious efforts undertaken by Morocco to achieve a political solution to the artificial conflict over the Moroccan Sahara.

Commenting on the depth of the centuries-old relations between the Kingdom and the United States, Elghali underlined that the strategic partnership between the two countries reflects the level of distinguished bilateral cooperation in various areas, recalling that Morocco is the only country African to have signed a free trade agreement with the United States.

She also stressed that Morocco, which has been

designated as a major non-NATO ally of the US, is an essential partner of Washington in the fight against terrorism, drug trafficking and organized crime, highlighting the pioneering role of the Kingdom in the preservation of peace and security in the region.

Regarding the renewal of relations between Morocco and Israel, which she described as a step forward in order to strengthen bilateral cooperation in the fields of technology, civil aviation, agriculture, food security and energy, Elghali insisted on the strong and unique ties linking the Jewish community of Moroccan origin to the Kingdom.

Morocco is a key player for the stability of the region, said the Moroccan diplomat, noting that the Kingdom has a historic role to play in the rapprochement between the peoples of the region and the preservation of peace in the Middle East.

MAP 14 January 2021