Moroccan Sahara: US Decision Marks "Major Development" - Austrian Expert

The decision of the United States of America to recognize Morocco's full sovereignty over its Sahara marks a "major development" for peace, stability and development for both Morocco and the entire region, said Tuesday Austrian expert Paul Rubig.

"I believe that the US decision is good news marking a major development for peace, stability and development for both Morocco and the entire region. We have a right to hope for a future made of progress, development and democracy," Rubig, a member of the European Economic and Social Committee, told MAP.

This decision "has prompted only positive reactions," he said, adding that the European Union "will soon follow the US example, although it is currently considering a range of options and possibilities in relation to relevant decisions of the United Nations.

"Morocco is an important neighbor for us and the settlement of the Sahara issue is of particular interest to the EU that wishes and works for a political and negotiated solution to the conflict," the former MEP added.

According to the Rapporteur of the European Research Area (ERA), the EU, which has just adopted its budget for the next seven years, will not fail to support the quest for a solution which promotes peace and stability in the region and accompany Morocco through a series of programs and initiatives, particularly in the areas of research innovation, health, and education.

MAP 15 December 2020