Moroccan, Turkish Competition Authorities Sign MoU

Morocco's Competition Council and Turkey's National Competition Authority signed Tuesday a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to promote bilateral cooperation in the field of competition policies and enforcement of competition laws in force in both countries.

Signed through video-conference by Driss Guerraoui, President of the Competition Council, and Birol Küle, President of the National Competition Authority, the MoU highlights the importance of international cooperation in the field of competition law enforcement, particularly in combating cross-border anti-competitive practices.

The MoU also aims to develop bilateral relations between the two bodies in all areas with a view to strengthening their institutional capacities, particularly in the context of the new post-Covid-19 global system, and to consolidate the place and role of international partnership of the Competition Council in the implementation of its strategy adopted since its reactivation on November 17, 2018.

The two parties agreed to exchange information on legislative developments in the field of competition law and economics in their respective countries, capitalize on their know-how and expertise in the investigation of cases of breaches of competition rules, and enrich their respective experiences in terms of governance between national competition authorities and national regulatory bodies.

On this occasion, Guerraoui said the signing of the MoU reflects the keenness of the two institutions to establish a strong and lasting partnership to meet the challenges in terms of competition on markets, institutional capacity building and consolidation of the rule of law.

He also reiterated the Council's readiness to further strengthen cooperation with the Turkish Competition Authority in a global context marked by the emergence of a new generation of practices contrary to free and fair competition.

These practices stem "from the development of specific forms of economic concentration and commercial behaviors produced by the challenges surrounding the growing role of large global networks of companies in the digital economy, as well as the impact of the Covid-19 epidemic on the purchasing power of many components of our societies," Guerraoui said.

For his part, Küle stated that international cooperation in the field of competition law and policies is becoming a necessity, especially in the context of globalization and the accelerated digitization process.

He also stressed the importance of promoting communication and exchange of experiences and knowledge with similar stakeholders and bodies to address the various challenges.

The signing ceremony took place in the presence Morocco's Ambassador in Ankara, Mohamed Ali Lazraq and Turkey's Ambassador in Rabat, Ahmet Aydin Dogan.

MAP 12 January 2021