Morocco: 16 Airports Certified with ACI's Health Accreditation

A total of 16 airports in Morocco have received the Airport Health accreditation from the Airports Council International (ACI), says the National Airports Office (ONDA).

These airports are Casablanca-Mohammed V, Marrakech-Menara, Agadir-Al Massira, Rabat-Salé, Oujda-Angad, Fez-Saïs, Tangier-Ibn Batouta, Ouarzazate, Nador-El Aroui, Essaouira-Mogador, Al Hoceima-Chérif El Idrissi, Errachidia-Moulay Ali Cherif, Tetouan-Saniat R'mel, Dakhla, Laayoune-Hassan I, Tan Tan-Plage Blanche, according to ONDA's balance sheet on commercial passenger for the period from June 15 to August 31, 2021.

"This recognition confirms that Moroccan airports take all necessary precautions to limit any health risk, in accordance with the International Civil Aviation Organization's (ICAO) recommendations and ACI's guidelines," said the Office.

MAP 16 September 2021