Morocco-AFD: €134.7 M in Funding Program to Support Roadmap for Education System Reform

Morocco and the French Development Agency (AFD) signed, Monday in Rabat, a financing agreement and a credit protocol worth 134.7 million euros (M€) to finance the program to support the roadmap for the national education system reform 2022-2026.

These agreement was signed by Morocco’s Minister Delegate to the Minister of Economy and Finance, in charge of the Budget, Fouzi Lekjaa, and the French Development Agency (AFD), represented by the French Ambassador to Morocco, Christophe Lecourtier and the AFD Director in Rabat, Quiterie Pincent.

Signed in the presence of the Minister of National Education, Preschool and Sports, Chakib Benmoussa, this credit protocol and agreement respectively cover public policy budget funding of €130 million and a grant of €4.7 million to mobilize technical support for the implementation of reforms and pilot schemes planned under the Roadmap.

Speaking on the occasion Benmoussa explained that the funding is aimed in particular at the junior schools, with the aim of reducing school dropout rates, including academic, educational and social support, as well as improving language skills, particularly in French, with the support of AFD.

Technical support will also include a set of indicators relating to implementation and expected results, with the main aim of reinforcing the established roadmap, by backing a number of other reforms, with pioneering schools being particularly targeted for the start of the school year, he explained.

For his part, Lekjaa underlined the importance of the agreement, which helps to support this reform of the education system considered crucial to Morocco's development, pointing out that the pioneering school project, with its multiple dimensions and founding principles, occupies a central place within the framework of this reform.

Lecourtier highlighted the strategic positioning of education system reform within the new development model adopted by Morocco, noting the priority given to this issue in both Morocco and France, for the benefit of the younger generations in both countries.

He pointed out that the financing agreement designed to support the central objectives of the reform of the education system in Morocco also offers an opportunity for France to learn lessons that could enrich its own reforms, particularly in the face of challenges such as the falling level of mathematics, school drop-out and difficulties of access to languages.

MAP: 18 March 2024