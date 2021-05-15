Morocco Back to Daylight Saving Time (GMT+1) this Sunday

Morocco will put forward the clock one hour (GMT+1) on Sunday, May 16, at 02:00 a.m.

Moroccans are urged to advance their clocks by 60 minutes on Sunday at 02:00 a.m.

The ministry of Economy, Finance and Administration Reform had decided to go back to GMT on April 11 at 3.00 a.m. on the occasion of Ramadan, saying that after the holy month the clock in the kingdom will be put forward one hour (GMT+1) on Sunday 16 May, 2021, at 02:00 a.m.

This measure takes place in implementation of article 2 of decree n° 2.18.855 issued on Safar 16, 1440 (Oct. 26, 2018) on changing time.

MAP15 mai 2021