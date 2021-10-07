Morocco, Chile Celebrate in Santiago Sixtieth Anniversary of Diplomatic Ties

The 60th anniversary of the establishment of Morocco-Chile diplomatic relations was celebrated on Wednesday at the University of Chile, in the presence of several academics, together with high-profile figures from the worlds of culture, arts and diplomacy.



On this occasion, Morocco's ambassador to Chile, Ms. Kenza El Ghali, stressed the close and uninterrupted relations that unite Morocco to Chile for 60 years, noting that these relations are based on mutual respect and understanding.



She also recalled that Chile is home to the only Moroccan cultural center in Latin America; The Mohammed VI Center for Dialogue of Civilizations in Coquimbo, which was built as a token of friendship on the occasion of HM King Mohammed VI's 2004 visit to Chile.



Ms. El Ghali particularly emphasized the deep academic ties that bind the two countries' universities, bringing together their respective peoples.



For his part, the rector of the University of Chile, Ennio Vivaldi Véjar, welcomed the commitment shared by Morocco and Chile to boost renewable energy for a less polluted world, underlining the enormous opportunities for cooperation between the two countries.



On the other hand, the Director of the Institute of International Studies, Dorotea López, commended the strong Chile-Morocco friendship on the political, economic and cultural levels, expressing her desire to move forward in deepening academic relations with Moroccan universities.



On the occasion of this celebration, the University of Chile hosts an exhibition of Moroccan and Latin American artists focused on the theme of the environment.

MAP 07 October 2021