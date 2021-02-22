Morocco Elected African Group Coordinator to WFP Executive Board Bureau

Morocco was elected Monday as coordinator of the African Group (Electoral List A) to the Executive Board Bureau of the World Food Programme (WFP), reinforcing its commitment to both the humanitarian cause of the organization and the special interests of African countries.

The Kingdom, elected in the person of Morocco's Permanent Representative to the UN agencies in Rome, Ambassador Youssef Balla, will be in charge, as a member of the Bureau, of ensuring the effective and efficient functioning of the Executive Board and contributing to the strategic orientations of its work.

It will also be tasked with building consensus within and among the Lists outside of the formal sessions; preparing and updating the Biennial Programme of Work as well as following up on actions from Executive Board meetings.

As coordinator of the African Group, Morocco will be the voice of African countries and of their interests in the Bureau. It will contribute to the smooth flow of information, as well as the collection of opinions from List A members, while working to promote consensus on decisions.

Morocco was elected to the WFP Executive Board in December 2020.

MAP 22 February 2021