Morocco Endeavors to Bring Together and Promote Dialogue Among Civilizations (Ambassador)

Morocco is making every effort to consolidate the bringing together between civilizations and dialogue between peoples, said ambassador of the Kingdom in Peru, Amin Chaudri.

Morocco is committed to working with other member states of the International Organization of the Francophonie (OIF) to achieve the noble goals of the organization and make it a space of peace, solidarity and progress, said Chaudri, who was speaking at a symposium on the theme "Promoting linguistic diversity", organized by video conference as part of the Francophonie Week.

Morocco, which joined the OIF in 1981, is making every effort to consolidate multilingualism as a core value that promotes cultural pluralism, integration and peace, he stressed, noting that the Kingdom considers the Francophonie as a space to promote the values of solidarity, human rights, diversity and multilingualism, as well as tolerance and openness.

The Moroccan diplomat noted that the cultural and linguistic diversity of the Kingdom has always been the cornerstone of the preservation of the unity and identity of Morocco, stating that the multiplicity of tributaries and identity components is an added value that "has allowed us to open up as a country and as a society in which all religions, languages and cultures coexist".

Morocco, under the leadership of HM the King, has launched political, economic, cultural and social reforms to preserve and protect this historical cultural and linguistic heritage, he went on, noting that the richness of the Kingdom's linguistic and cultural diversity has profoundly strengthened the principles of social cohesion, dialogue and tolerance.

In the same vein, he said that Morocco is eager to strengthen its relations with the countries of French-speaking Africa and strengthen political, economic, cultural and religious cooperation with these countries.

MAP 31 March 2021