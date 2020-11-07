Morocco Highly Appreciates Bahrain's Steadfast Support for its Territorial Integrity: Ambassador

Morocco highly appreciates the steadfast position of the Kingdom of Bahrain supporting the territorial integrity of the Kingdom and its sovereignty over its Sahara, stressed Morocco's ambassador to Bahrain, Mustafa Benkhayi.

In an interview, Friday, with the Bahrain News Agency (BNA) on the occasion of the 45th anniversary of the Green March, the Moroccan diplomat highlighted the strong political and moral support that Bahrain has been providing to Morocco in defending its top national case, the Moroccan Sahara, within the framework of the United Nations and regional and international organizations and fora.

This position, highly valued by Morocco, reinforces its attachment to the solid and promising fraternal relations with Bahrain that are steadily developing at all levels, thanks to the wise guidelines of HM King Mohammed VI and his brother HM King Hamad Bin Isa Al Khalifa, the ambassador told BNA.

Bahrain-Morocco relations are heading towards closer cooperation, solidarity and consultations to build a unique and strategic partnership that will achieve new gains in significance and importance, he said, adding that the ties uniting the two countries are marked by the seal of loyalty and fraternity.

Regarding the 45th anniversary of the Green March, the ambassador said the occasion has distinctive symbolic connotations that are evident in the fact that it enabled Morocco to regain its Sahara in a peaceful manner and with intense popular participation in response to the call of the King and the homeland.

The March provides Morocco with a solid pivot in defending its top national cause and strengthens its status as a pioneering and innovative country in adopting and proposing peaceful solutions, the diplomat added.

The Green March becomes today a source of inspiration to initiate a process of sustainable and permanent development, he said.

According to Benkhayi, this highly valued anniversary comes in the midst of unprecedented gains and achievements made by Morocco in the Moroccan Sahara thanks to the wise leadership of HM King Mohammed VI and his personal involvement in Morocco's continental and regional policies.

This was decisive in making several countries develop or change their position to support the Kingdom in the defense of the Moroccan Sahara issue, he said.

The southern provinces are now living at the pace of tangible accomplishments and developments that have enabled Morocco to achieve political gains, the latest of which is Security Council Resolution 2548 on the Sahara, which was clear in identifying the real parties to the artificial regional conflict over the Moroccan Sahara and on emphasizing the realistic, pragmatic, credible and serious nature of the autonomy initiative, presented by Morocco in 2007, the diplomat noted.

MAP 07 November 2020