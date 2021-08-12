Morocco-Israel: New Cooperation Agreements Will Bring Promising Opportunities For The Future (Yair Lapid)

The new cooperation agreements, signed Wednesday in Rabat between Morocco and Israel, will bring innovation and mutually beneficial opportunities for both countries and for generations to come, Israeli Foreign Minister Yair Lapid said.

"Today we are not just good politicians, but good parents. Today we are working for a safer world for our children. We are teaching them the power of hope," Lapid said at the signing of cooperation agreements between the two countries.

The Minister of Foreign Affairs, African Cooperation and Moroccans Abroad, Nasser Bourita, and his Israeli counterpart, inked three agreements on strengthening bilateral cooperation in the political, cultural, youth and sports as well as air services fields.

Expressing his gratitude to His Majesty King Mohammed VI, whose "vision and courage have enabled us to meet here today", the Israeli official stressed the imperative of cultivating hope to transcend the hatreds inherited from the past.

He stressed that his visit to Morocco, the birthplace of a vibrant Jewish community whose origins date back to the 2nd century B.C., is part of a vision for the future based on the virtues of friendship and cooperation, particularly in the fields of tourism, the economy, trade and cultural exchanges.

He stressed: "The only wars we should be fighting are not those against our neighbors, or against peoples who pray differently from us. The only wars that make sense are those against poverty, ignorance, pandemics and disease".

Believing that nations and peoples are measured by their ability to truly consider the suffering of others, their hopes and aspirations for change, he said that the world has become much smaller as a result of new communication technologies, which are now "changing our way of thinking".

As a result, he explained, two types of countries are emerging: those that favor collaborations and alliances, and those that are more inclined to go it alone. "There are those who know how to adapt and compete and those who try to isolate themselves. They will find that they are lagging behind," he said.

MAP 11 August 2021