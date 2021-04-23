Morocco, Mexico Set to Strengthen Bilateral Cooperation

Morocco's ambassador to Mexico, Abdelfattah Lebbar, held talks with the Speaker of the Mexican Senate, Eduardo Ramirez Aquilar, which focused on the means to strengthen political and economic cooperation between the two countries.

The two parties also reviewed the various aspects of bilateral cooperation in the parliamentary field as well as the means to develop it for the benefit of the two peoples, said Thursday the Moroccan embassy in Mexico City.

The Speaker of the Mexican Senate welcomed on this occasion the rapid development experienced by the Kingdom and the "intelligent" reforms undertaken by HM King Mohammed VI in several areas, a dynamic which has established Morocco as a model for other countries in the region.

After commending relations between Mexico City and Rabat in the political, economic and cultural areas, the Mexican official voiced his country's desire to further strengthen and broaden this cooperation, the embassy pointed out in a statement.

He also stressed the importance of consolidating consultation and coordination on issues of common interest.

Lebbar highlighted the progress made by the Kingdom, under the leadership of HM King Mohammed VI, at the social and economic levels, the stability it enjoys and which makes it a privileged destination for foreign investment and a hub for the markets of Arab and African countries, in addition to its strategic location.

On this occasion, the Moroccan diplomat handed to the Speaker of the Mexican Senate an invitation from the Speaker of the Moroccan House of Advisors (upper house), Hakim Benchamach, to pay an official visit to Morocco as soon as possible.

This meeting was held in the presence of the President of the Foreign Affairs Committee, Hector Vasconcelos, and the director of the Gilberto Bosques Center for International Studies of the Senate, Alizia Klip Moshinsky.

MAP 23 avril 2021